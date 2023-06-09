Notification Settings

TNS standing up to Euro challenge

The New Saints

The New Saints won’t shy away from the European challenge that lies ahead of them, says boss Craig Harrison.

Craig Harrison has enjoyed two spells as Saints boss (Lewis Mitchell/FAW)
TNS find out on June 20 who they will face in the first qualifying round of the Champions League next month.

And Harrison wants to make history this summer, with no Welsh league club having reached the group stage of a European competition.

“It would be great for the football club to do that, but also big for Wales and for the league,” said the TNS boss, whose side would drop into the Europa League and/or Europa Conference League depending on how far they progress in the Champions League.

“It is so important for our domestic game that someone gets through to a group stage and we would love it to be us.

“We aren’t shying away from that challenge.”

