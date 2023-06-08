The New Saints unveil new eco-friendly kit

The New Saints have unveiled their new kit

The Saints, who picked up their 15th Cymru Premier title last season and qualified for the UEFA Champions League, have teamed up with kit supplier Macron.

In a bid to reduce the club's carbon footprint, the Saints will wear an eco-friendly kit that have been produced using the equivalent of 13 half-litre plastic water bottles.

Marcon will supply the kits, sponsored by local business Recycling UK Ltd Group, to the men's, women's and academy sides.

TNS Chairman, Mike Harris said: “As a club we are committed to improving our sustainability ethos and so it made perfect sense to partner with Macron to supply our kit for the upcoming campaign. I’d like to thank Macron for producing such a fantastic set of kit for us to wear as we look to make history once again this season.”

Macron's Mike Davies, a former Saints manager who led them to the Champions League third qualifying round in 2010, supplies a number of football clubs with kits in the Shropshire and North Wales region, and he added: "We are really pleased to be partnering with The New Saints Football Club.