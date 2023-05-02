TNS boss Craig Harrison says Welsh Cup hunger fuelled by defeat

Craig Harrison (Phil Blagg)

Returning boss Harrison made it back-to-back domestic doubles for the Oswestry side with Sunday’s 6-0 rout of Bala Town in Bangor.

The champions’ boss, though, recalled a penalty defeat to Connah’s Quay Nomads in early August, days after his appointment and sole league defeat. He said: “It could’ve gone better, we could’ve won the three trophies and gone unbeaten.

“We were beaten in Cardiff Met, our only domestic defeat, it’s the standards I drive. I’m fuming about those still! You’d think I’d get over Bala beating us in the Welsh Cup in 2017, but I was still fuming.

“We’ve got to keep driving the standards. The players have responded fantastically.