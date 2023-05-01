TNS lift cup – but boss Craig Harrison not happy

The New Saints lift the Welsh Cup after beating Bala Town in the final at Bangor Picture: FAW/John Smith

The Saints thrashed Bala Town in Bangor to claim the trophy for a third successive season as three late goals added gloss to the scoreline, the biggest in the final for 92 years.

Harrison, who completed the league and cup double for a 16th trophy as a manager – 15 with the Park Hall club – admitted it was the worst he had seen from the Saints in some time. To be honest I don’t think we played very well, that’s the worst we’ve played in about 12 games,” Harrison said.

“Obviously the scoreline says otherwise, I get that and don’t want to be disrespectful to Bala, we scored three goals at the death, I don’t think we were good for large spells, on the performance side I’m a miserable so-and-so and we could’ve done better but in cup games we know it’s all about the result and it was fantastic.”

Harrison added: “The Welsh Cup’s a very special competition, we love it, we’ve got really good staff here, people who have all been involved in the Welsh Cup and we were saying it’s up there with European competition.”