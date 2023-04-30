TNS secure ninth JD Welsh Cup with Bala battering

Declan McManus grabbed the TNS opener

The Saints made it three domestic cup triumphs in a row and seven in the last 10 editions of the historic national competition.

A ninth Welsh Cup sealed a league and cup double for Craig Harrison's men at the end of the experienced manager's first campaign back at Park Hall.

It was victory at a canter over Colin Caton's Bala at Bangor's Nantporth Stadium - as TNS exorcised demons from the same stadium against the same opposition in 2017, which Bala unexpectedly triumphed 2-1, in what was a first victory over the Saints in 30 attempts.

Declan McManus' 33rd goal of the season got the ball rolling just inside 20 minutes before Danny Redmond and Ryan Brobell put the seal on the trophy early into the second half. Bala fell apart at the end as substitutes Jordan Williams and Adrian Cieslewicz netted before Brobbel's second in stoppage time.

Former Shrewsbury Town and Wolves hero Dave Edwards was unable to inspire Bala in one of the final matches of his distinguished 20-year career - the two-decade anniversary of his Salop debut at Gay Meadow against Scunthorpe is on Wednesday.

Dave Edwards lets fly for Bala Town in what was his penultimate game before retirement (Bala Town)

The 37-year-old could yet feature in Bala's European play-off semi-final against Newtown next Sunday - with the Europa Conference League the eventual prize.

The champions finished with five league wins on the spin and 22 points clear of Connah's Quay and the rout was their biggest Welsh Cup final success.

A first foray into either box took 11 minutes when former Shrewsbury Town winger Josh Daniels nodded wide from a Ryan Brobell cross.

Harrison's men looked to press home some early momentum and Alex Ramsay was forced into a parried save from Danny Redmond's strike outside the box.

Ramsay, brother of former Salop caretaker boss Eric who is now at Manchester United, was busy and had to be sharp to keep out TNS top scorer McManus' strike on the turn.

The Saints sensed an opener and the pressure told on 19 minutes where it was predictably McManus on hand to convert.

TNS worked space on the left of the box and Redmond's low cross picked out the unmarked centre-forward who made no mistake with his low effort.

Bala skipper Chris Venables threatened to hit back immediately as he attacked a cross in the air but his effort drifted wide.

The holders should have increased their advantage but midfielder Leo Smith dragged wastefully wide before Ramsay made a good save from Daniels after Ryan Astles' pass.

Bala struggled to string regular passes together but Edwards burst into space before he dragged wide from distance.

Loud Town penalty appeal fell on deaf ears moments later after Edwards took a free-kick quickly and the ball flicked up to Astles' midriff, with handball claimed. Referee Nicholas Pratt waved play on.

Edwards was in the thick of things and a 22-yard free-kick was arrowing in until Connor Roberts' flying save. There was concern as the midfielder limped away after letting fly, but he was able to continue.

The New Saints doubled their lead six minutes after the restart through as long-serving midfielder Redmond took advantage of statuesque defending to saunter into the box and round Ramsay before he tapped into an empty net.

Bala refused to lie down and the busy Edwards climbed well to meet a corner but his header was wide across goal and right-back Ollie Shannon fired over.

But Saints' Brobell took the contest away from Bala on 56 minutes with a fine swept finish after latching on to Smith's excellent pass for the winger's 21st goal of the season.

Danny Redmond netted the second for TNS (FAW/John Smith)

McManus headed off target from a tight angle after Astles had nodded across goal as weary Bala attempted to hang on.

Substitute Ben Clark slid just wide on the break from Brobell's pass and Clark fired narrowly over from distance.

Fellow sub Williams could hardly miss after a poor Bala backpass saw the former Liverpool youngster round Ramsay and convert.

Bala were out on their feet and fell apart in the closing stages as another sub, long-serving Cieslewicz, raced on to a through ball to finish emphatically from the edge of the area in the dying stages.

And Brobell lifted in his second shortly into the single minute added time to cap the rout.

Teams

TNS (4-3-3): Roberts; D Davies, Hudson, Astles, Marriott (c); Smith (Clark, 66), Routledge (D Williams, 80), Redmond; Daniels (Cieslewicz, 80), McManus (J Williams, 74), Brobbel.

Subs not used: Simpson.

Bala Town: Ramsay, Arsan, Peate, Shannon, Smith (White, 62), Burke, Kay, Edwards, Mendes (Wall, 65), Rutherford (Davies, 88), Venables (c) (Newell, 62).

Subs not used: Lloyd.

Attendance: 1,231