Welsh Cup final preview: Ryan Brobbel expects TNS will have to work hard for cup

Ryan Brobbel has a goal or assist every 76 minutes of football, and will need to be at his best as The New Saints look to defend the Welsh Cup trophy

The sides have met four times already this season, with TNS getting the better of Sunday’s opponents each time.

But it is just 90 minutes of football and anything can happen in a final, especially when the stakes are so high.

Brobbel previewed the clash and says TNS are expecting to enjoy a large percentage of the play with Bala sitting deep and looking to hit them on the counter-attack.

He said: “We have played them four times this season and every single time it has been quite a tight game.

“The odd goal has won it, and we know what they like to do, they like to bank up and hit us on the counter-attack when they can.

“So I am expecting it to be quite similar.

“The first goal will be massive in the game, if they get the first goal they will probably sit back and just try to absorb the pressure.

“If it is the other way and we have not scored by the 60th or 70th minute they will think they are still in the game and they will have a chance of nicking one towards the end.

“Obviously every team wants to beat TNS, that is what other teams are striving to do – if they can do it in a final that is even better isn’t it?

“The last time we played Bala in a final they actually beat us 2-1. So they know how to do it, and every team wants to beat us.”

The midfielder has enjoyed an incredibly fruitful season on a personal note.

He currently has a goal or an assist every 76 minutes of football, and until last week, that gave him the best goals involvement per-minute ratio in Europe.

Brobbel has managed 21 goals and 19 assists in his 41 appearances this season across all competitions.

He said: “I think with the quality we have got on the pitch we are going to create chances at some point and it is just about taking them when we get there.

“Hopefully we can get that early goal which will make them come out a little bit more and it will be a comfortable game in the end.”

And he also spoke about the threats the opposition will have.

“Dave Edwards has played a lot of football league games,” he said about their opponent’s strengths.

“He is always going to have experience of playing in big games as he obviously played for Wales.

“They have had Chris Venables, who has played in this league for years and scored lots of goals. They will carry threats on the break and set pieces is a big part of their game.”

Brobbel did take a nasty knock to his eye last weekend, but confirmed it is nothing serious and will not prevent him from playing on Sunday.