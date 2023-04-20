TNS young stars are up for the cup once again

TNS young guns celebrate

Having won the trophy for the first time last season, the success in Aberystwyth makes it back-to-back titles.

It was the fastest possible start for the Saints, who took the lead after just 35 seconds.

Gwion Dafydd was in the right place at the right time to connect with Reece Warder’s cross from the left, and the ball went in off the thigh of the TNS number nine.

The side from South Wales hit back in the 38th minute through a William Flay goal, but things didn’t stay level for long, as just four minutes later, Josh Beamond caused problems on the edge of the penalty area, and Dafydd took advantage of the defensive confusion to curl a second goal of the day past the keeper.

Leading 2-1 at the break, Simon Spender’s team came out firing in the second-half and could’ve extended their lead with 52 minutes on the clock.

It was a first-time instinctive finish from Beamond, but the TNS winger saw the effort cannon back off the left-hand post.

Six minutes later, there was another chance to score a third, but Josh Lock’s effort was cleared off the line by Sebastian Roles.

As the team from Bridgend searched for a way back into the match, Jack Edwards needed to be alert to deny Jenson Livick with a save down low in the 67th minute.

There was a golden chance for Ryley Oakley to find the back of the net 12 minutes later, but Lewis Taylor slid in to deny him with a goal-saving challenge.

But just a minute later, the Saints were finally rewarded for all of their attacking pressure, when Robbie Palmer connected with a Leo Fairclough cross and powered a diving header into the bottom corner of the net.

The holders took a firm grip of the game from that point onwards, and in the 84th minute, Dafydd completed his hat-trick following good work from Josh Lock.