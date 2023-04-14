Selection options give TNS boss Harrison something to ponder

Craig Harrison

Harrison has picked the same starting XI for the last two matches, with the Park Hall club’s players responding in style.

The runaway JD Cymru Premier champions emerged 5-2 winners at Penybont last Saturday following a 5-0 victory at Newtown the previous weekend. It means Saints remain 17 points clear at the top of the table ahead of their penultimate league game of the season at fifth-placed Bala this evening.

Asked if he’s likely to name an unchanged side, Harrison – whose selection options have been further boosted by the return to fitness of midfielder Ben Clark – said: “We’ll have a look and see how everybody is. We didn’t pick any knocks up really. We’re getting people fit again.

“Ben Clark wasn’t in the squad, but he’s fully fit again now, been on the grass, so Ben will be back involved in some way shape or form, so, yes, it’s more so now, it’s fitting people in, and as we’ve spoke about before, it’s the worst bit of the job, telling people they’re not playing and also telling people they’re not in the squad etc, etc.

“It’s the toughest part of the job. The rest is a pleasure – I absolutely love it. I love being out on the grass every day with the group of players we’ve got.

“I love being involved with football full time, but it’s never nice that, and telling people, it’s coming to the part of the season as well, where some people have to move on.

“That’s the real not nice bits of it. Even now, I’m 15 years into my managerial career, I still have sleepless nights over it.”