Champions TNS gunning for three figure scoring total

Craig Harrison (Lewis Mitchell/FAW)

Saints, who are 17 points clear at the top of the table, have currently found the net 96 times in their 28 league games this season.

During head coach Craig Harrison’s first spell in charge at Park Hall, Saints scored 101 goals when they won the league in the 2016-17 season.

Trying to better that tally in the closing weeks of their successful campaign is something, Harrison said, for the Saints - 7-1 winners over Cardiff Metropolitan University last weekend - to focus on.

Three of the club’s final four league games, beginning with tomorrow’s trip to Latham Park to face sixth-placed Newtown (2.30pm), are away from home.

That will be followed by matches at Penybont and Bala Town ahead of their last league game of the season at home to second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Saints will then complete their successful season by facing Bala Town once more, this time in the JD Welsh Cup final, at Bangor’s Nantporth Stadium on April 30.

Harrison, reflecting on past meetings between his side and their four final league opponents, said: "If we go off form, it was 0-0 away at Newtown last time. We’ve got Penybont to play away, which was 0-0 as well.

"Obviously, we won comfortably at Bala, which we’ve got to play away, and then it was a tight game here, 2-1 against Connah’s Quay, so they’re the four games we’ve got to try and score, I think, six goals would break it.

"It’s something to try and focus on, something to try and keep pushing for, work hard in training.