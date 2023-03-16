TNS get Welsh Cup final date in Bangor

TNS boss Craig Harrison (Pic by Lewis Mitchell/FAW).

TNS – who need just a point at Connah’s Quay Nomads to clinch the Cymru Premier title on Friday night – will take on Bala Town in the final of the JD Welsh Cup next month.

That match will take place at Nantporth Stadium in Bangor on Sunday, April 30 (4.45pm).

Nick Davies, senior competitions manager at the Football Association of Wales, said: “We’re delighted to be taking the JD Welsh Cup final back to Nantporth Stadium for the culmination of an exciting domestic season.

“It’s truly exciting for two sides to be going head to head in a city with such a rich footballing history and hopefully it will encourage supporters of the domestic game to attend this season’s final between two of Wales’ premier sides to cap off a fantastic season.”

The match is a repeat of the 2017 final at the same venue, which Bala won 2-1 to get their hands on the trophy for the first time.

But the Saints have won the last two completed JD Welsh Cups – in 2018/19 and 2021/22, with the two seasons between abandoned because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They reached their third consecutive final earlier this month, with Josh Daniels scoring a brace for Craig Harrison’s side against Penybont.

Bala Town, who will be appearing in their second final of the 2022/23 campaign after lifting the Nathaniel MG Cup, edged past Connah’s Quay Nomads with a dramatic 3-2 win at the Essity Stadium in the other semi-final.