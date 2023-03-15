TNS look to get title in the bag as soon as possible

Ryan Astles of TNS battles for the ball with Chris Venables of Bala during the JD Cymru Premier League Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress

The Saints moved within a point of the title thanks to a late winner from Ryan Astles against Bala Town on Monday evening.

It comes on the back of a stutter in their league form – after defeat at Cardiff Met and a draw to Penybont in recent weeks.

But Seargeant praised the Saints’ second-half display against the Lakesiders – a result that puts them on the cusp of a 15th league crown.

He said: “On the balance of play I don’t think they can have too many complaints. In the first half we were frustrating, we didn’t sustain pressure despite getting into good positions but we let them out of jail. We scored and then gave away a sloppy free-kick and they got out of jail, we gave them something to hang on to.

“In the second half, it was a dominant performance, I thought we were brilliant.

“It is about the performance with Craig (Harrison), he drives standards day in, day out.

“We’ve had a bad patch in the last few games, and it was important to put a performance in.

“Now we want to get the league ticked off next week and move on to European plans.”

Astles bagged the late winner, having netted a number of times in recent weeks. The defender set himself a target to get on the scoresheet more often – and now has eyes on sealing the league title on Friday.

The Saints travel to old rivals Connah’s Quay Nomads on Friday, with Neil Gibson’s side the nearest challengers to the Saints.

They are 17 points behind Harrison’s side – and Astles is keen to get the job done as soon as possible.

He added: “In the end it was deserved, we were sloppy in the first half and gave them some half chances.

“We should have built on our goal, but in the end we deserved it and it was about the three points, that was the main thing and we got them.

“I have said before I need to score more goals and that is two or three in the last few weeks, which is good.