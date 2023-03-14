TNS on brink of taking title after milestone match

Craig Harrison has enjoyed two spells as Saints boss (Lewis Mitchell/FAW)

The result, secured by a late winner from Ryan Astles, was the perfect way for the club to celebrate reaching the milestone of 1,000 matches in the top-flight of Welsh football.

Saints are now on the brink of winning the title as they are 17 points clear of second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads – their next opponents at the Deeside Stadium on Friday night – with just six league games remaining this season.

Dan Williams was off target with an early effort for Saints under the lights at Park Hall.

TNS moved ahead in the 28th minute as, after Leo Smith struck the crossbar with a powerful shot from distance, the ball fell the way of Ryan Brobbel and he found the bottom corner of the net with a fine finish from just inside the penalty area.

But Bala were soon level within two minutes when Nathan Peate reacted quickest in the penalty area to make it 1-1 from close range.

Bala goalkeeper Alex Ramsay saved well from Declan McManus and Josh Daniels early in the second half as Saints looked to regain the lead.

Craig Harrison’s table-toppers kept pushing for a winner and, just as it looked as if the points would be shared, it eventually arrived in the 89th minute when Astles turned home a Brobbel corner.