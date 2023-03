Saints’ Euan Harris and Ian Williams were presented with a plaque by Ken Hughes from FAW

TNS became just the third club in the Welsh domestic game to reach that landmark – and celebrated in style by beating Bala Town thanks to an 89th-minute winner from Ryan Astles.

They are now on the brink of a 15th league title win and will hope to have the trophy in their clutches on Friday night, which they can secure with a point at closest rivals Connah’s Quay Nomads.