Cymru Premier all set to put new plans in place

The New Saints are set to win another Cymru Premier title

The FAW has recently completed a series of planning workshops with representatives from all 12 clubs, as they work towards compiling the man.

The strategy is being independently overseen by Geoff Wilson – an award-winning strategic sports consultant, who has called upon over 750 contacts to help guide the strategy.

Representatives from all 12 JD Cymru Premier clubs have had individual sessions to provide their feedback and analysis of the league.

This is in addition to attending workshops that have been held through January and February to critically review all aspects of the league from competition format to club structures and the FAW’s investment into the competition.

Wilson said: “We have gone through an in-depth review of the league with over 750 people.

“This included fans, clubs, media, coaches, referees, players and FAW staff.

“Conducting the in-depth review has helped to identify the key themes and challenges for the league and has ultimately led to the development of the new strategic plan. In January and February of this year we held two strategic planning workshops with the clubs and this has been vital in creating the direction of travel for the league over the next few years.

“Implementing the strategy will take a collective effort by the various stakeholders in order to see the league develop and grow but after spending time with the key influencers I am confident this will happen.

“I would ask the fans to be patient while the FAW put the foundations in place. It will take time before the fans see the major change.

“I would like to thank the FAW and Cymru Premier clubs for their support and willingness to take part in the creation of the strategy. It has been evident, during the various workshops, of the positivity, togetherness and willingness to see the league develop from the clubs and the FAW.”

Following the workshop sessions, the strategic plan will now be finalised prior to its submission to the FAW Board for approval. An implementation timeline for the strategy will also be agreed.

Further details on the JD Cymru Premier strategic plan will be released in due course.

Work to improve the Cymru Premier has been ongoing since the arrival of chief executive Noel Mooney in July 2021. In late 2021, it was reported that as part of early plans to change and enhance Wales’ top division, the FAW was looking at potentially moving the league to the summer.

This is a strategic that has been long talked about in Wales, in a bid to boost attendances as well as the profile of the division.

Former TNS and Newtown striker, and now Sgorio commentator, Marc Lloyd-Williams has backed a move to a summer league, as have managers who believe it could boost the success rate of Welsh clubs that play in European competitions.

It was also reported that an ambition of the FAW was to have a fully professional top division in Wales by 2026.