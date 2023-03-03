TNS targeting place in JD Welsh Cup final

Craig Harrison Pic: Brian Jones

Craig Harrison’s side, 15 points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier, had to settle for a point from a 1-1 draw with third-placed Penybont in the league last weekend.

Leo Smith gave Saints a first-half lead at Park Hall, but the visitors pulled level thanks to a late penalty from Nathan Wood.

“I think it was a tough game,” said TNS head coach Craig Harrison. “It was a disappointing result from our point of view.

“You look back, reflect on the game and look at it and analyse it, and really disappointing because the penalty was the only shot Penybont had on our goal.

“From that point of view, we are really disappointed, but we always knew Penybont never make it an easy game.

“They’ve got a really good team spirit, a good togetherness and they always give anyone a tough game.”

Tomorrow’s semi-final, which will be played at Carmarthen Town’s Richmond Park, is a repeat of last season’s Welsh Cup final.

That proved to be a memorable day for TNS as they lifted the trophy following a 3-2 victory over Penybont at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Asked what would it mean to him personally to reach the final in his first season back at the club, Harrison said: “Yes, it would be brilliant. Obviously, here at TNS, the league’s the first and foremost, and we want to try and win the league and get that done as quick as what we can.

“But obviously the Welsh Cup, I think from just a feelings point of view and an emotional point of view, it’s a great competition to be in and it’s got some fantastic memories.

“The last one for me unfortunately was heartbreaking because we got beat off Bala in the final up at Bangor for us to make it a treble treble – and it’s something that I obviously haven’t just let go.