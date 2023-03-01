TNS build new 800 seater stand to host European qualifiers

Work has begun on the new stand

The Saints have been able to host certain qualifiers for the UEFA Champions League and Conference League in recent seasons.

However, a new 800 seater cantilever stand is set to be built to increase the capacity of the Park Hall ground to 1,600 - allowing them to continue hosting games.

Work began this week on the construction with first team players Blaine Hudson and Chris Marriott in attendance - and it is set to be completed by the end of June.

The development, which has been part funded by the Premier League Stadium Fund, will ensure the ground meets UEFA category two stadium infrastructure status.

Saints chairman and owner, Mike Harris, said: "This is a momentous day. One that we have all been waiting for. I would like to thank Shropshire Council for their continued support around the stadium redevelopment.

“The development of the stadium is crucial to maintaining the club’s status both domestically and in Europe. In the past we’ve had to play big European games at neutral grounds across Wales, but now with the upgrades, we will be able to continue competing against Europe’s best teams at Park Hall and put Oswestry right on the map in terms of European football.

"We’re more than just an elite football club. The new developments will overhaul Park Hall, transforming the match day experience and providing improved facilities for the local community to benefit from.

"I want the club and stadium to be the centre of the local community. We have a role to play, and we want to use the power of football to inspire and help people from all walks of life.”