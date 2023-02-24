TNS could move to brink of Cymru Premier title with victory

The New Saints

Saints are in an extremely strong position, 17 points above second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads as leaders, with eight league matches remaining this season.

TNS responded positively to losing for the first time in the league this season, quickly bouncing back from their 3-2 defeat at Cardiff Metropolitan University on February 11 by securing a 1-0 home victory over Newtown last weekend.

Head coach Harrison said: “We are striving and trying our best to create that gap as big as we can on a weekly basis, on a daily basis, as in your hard work comes out on a Saturday, what you’ve done during the week.

“I’m a big believer in that, in that we’ve got a fantastic group of players, some really great attitudes, really good professionals, want to learn, want to work hard.

“I think there was quite a few players that were devastated about getting beat at Cardiff Met, because we never spoke about it publicly, but we wanted to go all season without getting beat. We wanted to try to anyway.

“I think it probably knocked the stuffing out of the group, but it’s 10, 12 days on now and we’ve got a good victory against Newtown, and we’ll be going into Penybont full of confidence and wanting the game to be as quick as possible.”

Penybont, tomorrow’s visitors to Park Hall, are currently third in the table.