Craig Harrison puts unbeaten TNS on alert for tough Uni exam

Ryan Brobbel has been one of the Saints' best players this season

Saints impressively remain unbeaten in the league this season, having won 19 and drawn their three other matches in the campaign’s first phase.

They have scored 83 goals in the process and conceded just eight to establish a significant lead. Saints have already beaten tomorrow’s opponents twice in the league this season, following up a 7-0 victory in South Wales last September with a 4-0 win in the return fixture at Park Hall.

But as he looks ahead to tomorrow’s match at Cyncoed Campus, TNS head coach Craig Harrison expects a tough game against a Cardiff Met side unbeaten in their last nine league matches. It’s a run of results that has helped lift them up to fourth place in the table.

Harrison said: “Cardiff Met are a tough team. They’re well organised, they’re fit, they’ve got a good group of young lads and they always give you a tough game.

“You look at the two scores and reflecting on the seven and the four, you probably think it should be an easy game, but far from it.

“It will be a very, very tough game. It’s one of the toughest places to go away from home and we’ve prepared this week right and we’ll be ready.”

Saints maintained their winning habit with a 3-1 victory at lower division Cwmbran Celtic in the JD Welsh Cup quarter-finals last weekend as Ryan Brobbel scored a hat-trick.