TNS in cruise control at the top

Ryan Brobbel celebrates

Ryan Brobbel gave Saints an early lead before Ben Clark scored twice in the second half as Craig Harrison’s consistent side delivered a 19th victory from 22 games this season ahead of the league splitting into the Championship Conference and Play-off Conference for the division’s top six and bottom six clubs.

Saints made the breakthrough in the sixth minute at Park Hall as an inviting cross from the right from Josh Daniels fell the way of Brobbel to convert from close range with a well controlled volley.

Fifth-placed Bala went close to an equaliser shortly afterwards when an effort from George Newell struck a post.

Saints had an opportunity to double their advantage when they were awarded a penalty for handball early in the second half, but top scorer Declan McManus saw his spot-kick touched on to the crossbar by Bala goalkeeper Alex Ramsay.

Clark made it 2-0 in the 68th minute when he found the bottom corner of the net with a first-time finish. The midfielder was on target again 10 minutes later, following up to convert the rebound after Ramsay had initially saved from McManus.

Brobbel almost increased the lead in the closing stages when his effort struck the crossbar as Saints, who remain unbeaten in the league this season, continued to push forward.