Comment: Cymru Premier football on a hot summer night is very appealing

We have even seen it happening in EFL games over recent weeks – the cold snap is well and truly snapping.

Welsh domestic football from the bottom to the top has been no exception with many games off and, surprisingly, last weekend some still on.

When this happens and games do fall foul to the weather, it always raises the burning question that splits opinion among fans and players alike. When are the FAW going to turn to summer football?

Unsurprisingly, social media was awash over the weekend with many people raising that question, and many people batting it straight back.

As someone who has covered Welsh football, predominantly in the Cymru Premier, for the best part of almost 10 years, I’ve always sat on the side of the fence where the sun shines, rather than the one where it rains.

For me, summer football has always been something I feel the FAW needs to pursue.

We all now, not many people really watch Cymru Premier football and to be honest, some of the attendances we see are over egged.

With sides like Rhyl and Bangor now down the leagues due to off field issues, and Barry being relegated, the average attendances have dipped massively.

On the field, the quality is arguably as good as it has ever been, and that has been down to the condensed 12 team league, with money split across less sides.

So that is the one positive Wales’ top division has seen in recent years.

Another is bigger players coming from England, and likewise English league clubs taking good talents over to the professional games.

Beyond that, the positives of the Cymru Premier have evaded me.

Some reading this may think ‘how will summer football change things in Wales?’

Well, for a start it will boost attendances.

In the League of Ireland, which went to the hotter side in 2003, there has been a dramatic rise in their attendances.

Your average Joe would rather take his two kids along to watch a game on a hot summer’s evening, than layer up on a Friday night in December.

You’re not competing against the big sides. In South Wales, Swansea and Cardiff dominate the domestic scene. Mid and North Wales, as daft as it sounds, are competing against Man United, Liverpool and Everton.

It would potentially attract a better calibre of player and even foreign players.

You’ve got players down the pyramid, who might want to play in their off-season to make more money and would could consider a long hot summer in Wales.

Investment. Private investors who pump money into other leagues through a traditional season, might want to put their investment over to the Welsh league.

Exposure, that leads to investment and potentially more TV money.

And weather, less postponements like we’ve seen.