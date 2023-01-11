Cymru Premier clear leaders The New Saints enjoy 8-1 win

TNS manager Craig Harrison

Saints, who led 4-1 at half time, are now 13 points clear at the top of the table after second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads drew 0-0 at Bala Town.

Saints took the lead in the 18th minute as the ball fell Ben Clark’s way from a corner and the midfielder scored from a tight angle.

It was 2-0 five minutes later as McManus followed up to put away the rebound following an initial save from goalkeeper Harry Allen.

Saints added a third in the 25th minute when Ryan Brobbel turned home a cross from Adam Wilson at the far post. An excellent free kick from Anthony Stephens to the top corner of the net from outside the penalty area reduced the deficit to 3-1. But Saints struck again three minutes before half time as Danny Redmond’s effort was saved by Allen with McManus converting the rebound.

Saints continued to create chances in the second half, with Redmond’s cross turned into his own net by Stephens to extend the lead to 5-1.

McManus completed his hat-trick on the hour, applying the final touch from close range to Clark’s header, and the striker quickly scored again from inside the penalty area.

Clark made it 8-1 after another fine move from Saints in the 73rd minute as he finished well from a Danny Davies cross for his second goal of the game.

TNS: Roberts, Baker, Hudson, Astles, Marriott (D. Davies), Clark, Routledge, Redmond (D. Williams), Wilson (Cieslewicz), McManus (Warder), Brobbel (Dafydd). Subs not used: Smith, Simpson.