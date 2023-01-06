Craig Harrison happy to have headache with Dec’s return for TNS

McManus enjoyed an impressive return from injury on Tuesday night as he was introduced as a second-half substitute to score the winner for Saints at Caernarfon Town.

His goal helped TNS – who remain unbeaten in the league this season – extend their lead at the top of the JD Cymru Premier to nine points.

Pleased to have McManus available again, Harrison said it was always the plan to get him involved at Caernarfon after naming the Scottish striker on the bench.

“We got the opportunity to get him 20 minutes,” said Harrison. “That was always the plan, no matter what, to get him 20 minutes, maybe half an hour, to ease him back in. It’s a great finish, it was a good goal. He starts the move by tracking back and making a tackle on the halfway line and then there’s great link up play between Jon (Routledge), Cis (Adrian Cieslewicz) and Danny Redmond.

“It’s a fantastic finish from Dec, so it’s what he’s all about.

“He’s a goalscorer. He’s proved it. He’s a natural goalscorer. Yes, it’s good to get him back in – and it’s another headache for myself.”

As he looks ahead to Saints hosting seventh-placed Haverfordwest, Harrison added: “Haverfordwest are very similar to Caernarfon. They’ve got some very good young players, they’ve got some quality on the counter-attack, so it’s not going to be an easy game.”