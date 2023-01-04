TNS extend Cymru Premier lead after 1-0 victory

Substitute Declan McManus, introduced from the bench by head coach Craig Harrison in the second half, scored the winner for Saints.

There was no way through for Saints during a goalless first half at The Oval. Early efforts from Adam Wilson and Ryan Astles were both saved by Josh Tibbetts.

Danny Davies had a shot deflected wide and Dan Williams was off target after being set up by Leo Smith, who then also forced a save from Tibbetts.

Saints were presented with an opportunity to take the lead just before the interval when Wilson was brought down in the penalty area.

But Ryan Brobbel, having scored a hat-trick in last weekend’s 8-0 win at Airbus UK Broughton, saw his spot kick saved by Caernarfon goalkeeper Tibbetts.

Saints continued to push for a breakthrough in the second half. McManus had an effort cleared off the line before the top scorer, returning from injury, scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 72nd minute. McManus produced a composed finish high into the net from inside the penalty area after Danny Redmond pulled the ball back from the left.

Wilson almost added a late second for the leaders when his effort was well saved by Tibbetts.

Saints are next in action when they face Haverfordwest County at Park Hall on Saturday.