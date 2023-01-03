TNS can kick off the year by going nine points clear

TNS

While Saints were easing to an 8-0 win at Airbus UK Broughton on New Year’s Eve, second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads were held to a 0-0 draw at Flint Town United.

It means Saints now have an opportunity to move further clear as table-toppers in tonight’s rearranged match against eighth-placed Caernarfon.

“We concentrate on ourselves,” said TNS head coach Craig Harrison. “Our game in hand’s really important on Tuesday.”

Harrison watched Caernarfon in action at Bala Town on Friday night, a match the home side won 3-0. “It was a good game,” he added. “Caernarfon probably weren’t three goals worse off than Bala. I think Caernarfon played well in patches and Bala scored goals at good times.

“We know it’s a tough game on Tuesday and we’ll have to make sure we’re ready.”

Harrison was pleased with his side’s latest display as they followed up a 7-0 home victory over Airbus on Boxing Day with an even bigger win against the division’s bottom club in the return fixture.

Ryan Brobbel led the way for Saints with a first-half hat-trick against the Wingmakers.

Harrison said: “I brought Ryan in, it must be seven or eight years ago now, and he’s been as good a player that’s been in the league, and still is, so there’s lots of good things to say about Ryan and I’m struggling to find any more that I haven’t said before.

“He’s a top player and his attitude’s fantastic, and he’s done a great job at centre forward.”