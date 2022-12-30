Ben Clark receives big praise after TNS hat-trick

Ben Clark

Clark was introduced as a substitute just past the hour mark of the Boxing Day clash with Airbus UK Broughton and quickly helped himself to a hat-trick inside 20 minutes.

The midfielder’s rapid treble helped Saints wrap up a comfortable 7-0 victory at Park Hall.

The result extended the unbeaten record in the league for TNS this this season to 17 games, including 14 wins, as they stayed four points clear of Connah’s Quay Nomads at the top of the table.

Saints are now preparing to travel to face the Wingmakers, the division’s bottom club, in the reverse fixture on New Year’s Eve (2.30pm).

Reflecting on Clark’s impressive Boxing Day contribution, Seargeant said: "He’s got that quality in front of goal and that’s what he does give you. He gives you numbers, loads of energy.

"He’s dynamic and when the gaps open like that in the middle of the pitch then he’s very difficult to deal with for a team, especially who are getting a little bit tired.

"He just needs to carry on doing the right things and there’s plenty more numbers for him there if he wants them.”