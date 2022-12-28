Notification Settings

TNS 'too sloppy' despite 7-0 win over Airbus

By Nick ElwellThe New SaintsPublished: Comments

The New Saints assistant manager Chris Seargeant believes his side were too sloppy despite their 7-0 thumping of Airbus on Boxing Day.

The Saints were 3-0 up at the break before running in a further four second-half goals against the basement side.

But Seargeant believes they let the Wingmakers off the hook a few times and it could have been even more on the day.

“It was comfortable and the early goal helped, followed by a few more early goals,” said Seargeant. “But we were a little sloppy in the first half and that was frustrating.

“We drive relentlessness and ball retention to wear sides down and we should have killed them off in that first half, but we didn’t.

“We let them out of jail with wrong decisions and allowed them to regroup.

“In the second half, it was the same really.

“We did show good bits of individual brilliance and combinations and made the scoreline what it was in the end. But we can’t complain too much.”

The Saints remain four points ahead of Connah’s Quay with a game in hand over their rivals ahead of their reverse fixture at Airbus.

