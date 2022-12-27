Ben Clark takes headline as TNS hit seven

Ben Clark

Clark bagged a hat-trick to help the Cymru Premier leaders to a resounding 7-0 success against struggling Airbus UK Broughton.

Two goals in the first seven minutes set Craig Harrison’s side on their way.

It took the hosts just four minutes to take the lead when Gwion Dafydd struck from close range following a save from former TNS man Lewis Dutton.

Saints were celebrating again three minutes later when Adam Wilson netted via the crossbar from the edge of the six-yard box.

Leo Smith went close to adding a third with a volley but it was soon 3-0 as a deflected effort from Dan Williams looped over Dutton and into the back of the net.

Danny Davies had an opportunity to add a fourth in the 33rd minute, but the defender’s header was straight into the hands of goalkeeper, Dutton.

The Wingmakers had a rare attack just a minute before the break that saw Adam Davies’ tame effort saved by Connor Roberts.

The Saints had to wait until the 57th minute for their next chance through Leo Smith.

Two minutes later, the hosts were causing problems again, with summer signing, Josh Daniels, seeing a header cleared off the line by an Airbus defender.

Clark headed home from close range on 64 minutes, just a minute after climbing off the bench.

And Clark struck again eight minutes later after being played in by Danny Redmond pass.

The number 19 took the ball around the goalkeeper, before slotting comfortably into the empty net.

Redmond got his name on the scoresheet in the 80th minute, slotting home from just outside the box.

And just three minutes later, Clark completed his hat-trick when he swept the ball home from the edge of the six yard box.