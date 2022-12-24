Notification Settings

Gwion Dafydd strikes late as TNS stay unbeaten

The New SaintsPublished:

A late equaliser from substitute Gwion Dafydd kept The New Saints four points clear, with a game in hand, at the top of the JD Cymru Premier after a 1-1 draw at second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads last night.

Craig Harrison the head coach
Greg Horan’s goal early in the second half gave Nomads the lead on a night TNS were reduced to 10 men in the first half when Danny Redmond was sent off.

But after a late red card for Connah’s Quay striker Mike Wilde, Dafydd equalised for the leaders, who remain unbeaten in the league this season.

Chances were in short supply at either end in the early stages, although Danny Davies went close for Saints when his effort just went past the far post.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 38th minute when Redmond saw red following a challenge on Ryan Harrington.

Nomads moved ahead in the 50th minute when a free-kick from the right fell to Horan in the penalty area and he guided home a shot.

Ryan Brobbel went close to an equaliser for Saints when he was denied by a fine save from home goalkeeper Andy Firth.

It became 10-a-side when Wilde was sent off as the game moved into stoppage time.

Then Dafydd scored a dramatic late equaliser to leave the points shared.

Saints are next in action when they face Airbus UK Broughton twice over the festive period.

TNS will welcome the league’s bottom club to Park Hall on Boxing Day before the return fixture on New Year’s Eve (both 2.30pm).

TNS: Roberts, D. Davies, Pask (Wilson), Astles (Dafydd), Marriott (Smith), Clark, Routledge, Redmond, Daniels, Brobbel, Cieslewicz (Hudson). Subs not used: D. Williams, Canavan, Simpson.

