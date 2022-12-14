TNS midfielder Nicole Samson on a high after her amazing Qatar experience

Nicole Samson (TNS)

The Saints' midfielder works in the club shop at National League side Wrexham AFC - and was approached by the club's board advisor and former EFL chief Shaun Harvey, to represent both Wales and Wrexham in the middle east.

Samson has now returned from the World Cup after Wales' group stage exit - and has described her experience of working at a World Cup.

She said: "In 2010, when Qatar were making the bid for the World Cup, part of their bid was to establish a foundation; Generation Amazing was the foundation that was built. GA is a generation of young people who aspire to achieve positive social change in communities, using the power of football.

"They set up a program called GOAL 22 – this is what I was part of, and it’s a year-long exchange program. While I was there, I met so many new people from all over the world, it gave me the chance to interact and work alongside so many different people who had different views opinions and cultures – it was brilliant.

"We would participate in all kinds of workshops, we had discussions and debates, and loads of panels were held by different sports stars and business people. One night we had a cultural ceremony, where everyone would perform something based on their country. We also had a two-day football tournament, which I loved. Everyone was split into the 32 participating countries, and we would follow the same format as the World Cup."

Now back in the UK, Nicole has been reflecting on her once in a lifetime experience the memories of attending and working at a World Cup.

She added: "It was a once-in-a-lifetime moment! As soon as I walked through security and got into the ground of the training facilities where the squad was based, it felt like a complete dream. It was one of the most surreal things I’ve ever experienced.