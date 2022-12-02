TNS boss Craig Harrison prepared for a testing night in Aberystwyth

Craig Harrison

Saints, who had no game last weekend, had to settle for a point from their last match, a 0-0 draw at third-placed Penybont, on November 19.

Craig Harrison’s side, who remain unbeaten in the league this season, are seven points clear of Connah’s Quay Nomads at the top of the table.

Saints have an impressive record of 12 wins and two draws from 14 league matches this season.

Aberystwyth, this evening’s visitors to Oswestry, are currently seventh in the table, with Harrison insisting “We’re not going to take them lightly.”

Harrison said: “They’ve got a very, very good, strong home record. I believe they’ve won their last five in a row at home, so it’s going to be a tricky one. We understand that.

“We’re not going to take them lightly, as we wouldn’t anyone.

“We’ve done our due diligence, we’ve watched them. I’ve watched their last three or four games back, so we know what their strengths and weaknesses are.

“We’re certainly not going to take it for granted and we’ve trained hard this week.

“We gave the lads a little bit of time off last week, but preparing for six, seven days building up to the game on Friday because it’s another important game.”