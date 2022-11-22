Te New Saints' 12 game winning run ends at Penybont

Craig Harrison

Saints had their chances to extend their winning run, but some good opportunities went unconverted as the points were shared.

It’s only the second time in 14 league matches this season that Saints, who remain unbeaten as leaders, have been held to a draw,

The other occasion was the opening day of their league campaign in August when they also played out a goalless draw at Newtown.

Saints are still seven points clear of second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads at the top of the table.

“I thought we performed well,” said TNS head coach Craig Harrison. “I was a lot more frustrated last week against Caernarfon than what I was today.

“Obviously, I’m disappointed that we didn’t win the game. The boys are disappointed, devastated, in the changing room that they didn’t win the game. But I thought we done more than enough to win the game, opportunities we had.

“I can’t remember in open play them really threatening our goal whatsoever. They were very dangerous from set plays. We handled that really well, organised, great line from free-kicks, organised from corners, against long throws.

“We defended it all really, really well and in open play they didn’t really cause us a problem.

“But we’ve had enough chances to win the game - but apart from that, I’m reasonably pleased.”

Saints started brightly with Danny Redmond and Declan McManus both having early efforts.

Saints also had chances in the second half, with Redmond lifting a close effort over the bar before McManus headed over at the far post.

Saints had a late opportunity to secure maximum points when Ben Clark set up Ryan Brobbel, but he placed his effort just past the far post.