TNS boss Craig Harrison taking 'nothing for granted' despite ten wins in row

Craig Harrison

Harrison’s Saints moved seven points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier with a 3-0 victory over Caernarfon Town at Park Hall on Tuesday night.

It was a 10th league win in a row for the in-form Saints as they widened the gap between themselves and second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads.

Harrison insisted Saints ‘won’t be taking anything for granted’ and they are now preparing for tomorrow’s trip to ninth-placed Haverfordwest County.

Reflecting on his side’s efforts so far this season – TNS have taken 31 from a possible 33 league points – and asked if he would have settled for it before the season started, Harrison said: “Yes, I think I would. You look at it, I would, definitely, without a shadow of doubt.

“You look at it, obviously we dropped two points against Newtown first game of the season, which was disappointing, but since then regarding that we’ve never really looked back.

“We’ve scored lots of goals, kept lots of clean sheets and, yes, we’ve got to a point now where 11 league games in and we’ve got a reasonable lead – but it’s only 11 games.

“We won’t be taking anything for granted because when you start doing that things start to catch up on you and you go backwards and teams catch up.

“And a bit of complacency – which is a big word in my football thoughts – that as soon as you start getting complacent then you know you’re in trouble.