The New Saints make it a perfect 10

The New Saints made it 10 league wins on the spin as they overcame Caernarfon Town 3-0 at Park Hall.

Cymru Premier leaders TNS went ahead after 16 minutes with a Ryan Brobbel strike through the legs of the visiting goalkeeper.

Adam Wilson added a second before the break as Saints took control over fifth-placed Caernarfon.

The home side had several more chances to find thenet before Gwion Dafydd completed the scoring in added time.

Three second-half goals saw Wrexham come from behind to beat Halifax 3-1 at the Racecourse.

Wrexham equalised in the 64th minute when Ben Tozer smashed the ball into the top corner with the outside of his boot.

Jordan Davies put them in front in the 83rd minute after stabbing home from a Palmer cross. before Aaron Hayden added a third in the 90th minute

