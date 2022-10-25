TNS bid to increase their advantage at the top of the league

The New Saints Daniel Redmond netted in the Saturday win over Pontypridd Town

An impressive run of nine league wins in a row has helped Saints establish a four-point advantage as leaders ahead of second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads.

A home victory for Saints in this evening’s only fixture in the division would enable them to further widen the gap between themselves and Nomads.

Caernarfon, managed by Huw Griffiths, are currently fifth in the table and beat Aberystwyth Town 2-1 on Friday night.

Looking ahead to tonight’s clash against Caernarfon, TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “We’ve done our due diligence and we’ll treat them with respect like we do everybody else.

“Huw’s a fantastic manager and they’ve got some really good players.

“But we know what are our game plan is and we’re at home and we’ll be looking to take the game to them, as we would any team at home.

“I think mainly it’s about us, how we go into the game, how we prepare, how ready we are.”

Midfielder Danny Redmond, who scored the opening goal in Saturday’s 2-0 home victory over Pontypridd United, added: “The next game’s always the most important and we’ll be looking to play well and get three points on Tuesday and gain more of an advantage.”