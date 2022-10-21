TNS working hard to stay ahead of Cymru Premier rivals

Saints will be seeking to extend their unbeaten start to the defence of the title they won last season when Pontypridd United visit Park Hall tomorrow (2.30pm).

Harrison’s side have won their last eight league matches since opening their league campaign with a goalless draw at Newtown in August. It’s an impressive run which sees them lead the table by four points from second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads, with Saints also having a game in hand.

Asked if there’s anything in particular he would put his side’s good run down to, Harrison said: “I just think the lads are working hard first and foremost. We know we’ve got good players, but the lads have been working hard in training, have been working hard in games, and shown great attitude and commitment to play as a team as much as anything.”

Saints – who yesterday signed goalkeeper Luke Simpson – hit the goal trail again last weekend as they ran out 5-0 winners at Bala Town, producing a performance which pleased Harrison.

“We’re in a good vein of form,” he said. “We’re scoring a lot of goals in the last four or five games, a four, six, a five, so, yes, without a doubt.

“We’ve probably conceded one or two too many in the games previous to Bala. I wouldn’t say I’m 100 per cent satisfied, but I was very happy with the performance, especially on Saturday because Bala were in good form themselves and it’s a tough place to go.”