The New Saints aiming to leave their rivals behind at top of the table

The New Saints v Bala

Colin Caton’s Bala, who have played a game more than Saints, are five points behind the Park Hall side in the table.

Saints have made an excellent start to their league campaign with seven wins and a draw from their opening eight league fixtures. They are also through to the third round of the JD Welsh Cup after progressing on penalties at lower division Chirk AAA last weekend following a 1-1 draw.

Looking ahead to tomorrow’s trip to Bala, TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “Colin’s a very experienced manager.

“He’s got some very good players, very good experienced senior players, and it’s going to be a very, very tough place to go. But we’re in really good form. Take out the cup game, we are still in really good form, and we’ve had a really good week’s training.

“The lads have been fantastic. A great reaction this week to being disappointed at the outcome of Saturday, even though we went through.

“We just would have expected it to be a little bit more comfort- able.

“But they’ve worked hard and their training standard’s been fantastic.”