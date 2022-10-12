Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

TNS get home tie after Welsh Cup survival

The New SaintsPublished: Comments

The New Saints have been rewarded for keeping their nerve in the JD Welsh Cup with a home tie in the third round.

TNS did just enough to book their place in the next stage with a penalty shootout victory at lower-league Chirk AAA on Saturday.

And the JD Cymru Premier leaders will face a step up in quality when they take on league rivals Caernarfon Town.

With the rearranged league fixture between the two sides set to be played on October 25, the draw means that Huw Griffiths’ Town side will now visit Craig Harrison’s Saints twice in the space of three weeks. The cup match at Park Hall will take place across the weekend of November 11/12 – with exact fixture details to be confirmed in due course.

Caernarfon advanced as they picked up a 4-0 victory on the road against Flint Mountain in the second round.

The New Saints
Football
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News