TNS get home tie after Welsh Cup survival

TNS did just enough to book their place in the next stage with a penalty shootout victory at lower-league Chirk AAA on Saturday.

And the JD Cymru Premier leaders will face a step up in quality when they take on league rivals Caernarfon Town.

With the rearranged league fixture between the two sides set to be played on October 25, the draw means that Huw Griffiths’ Town side will now visit Craig Harrison’s Saints twice in the space of three weeks. The cup match at Park Hall will take place across the weekend of November 11/12 – with exact fixture details to be confirmed in due course.