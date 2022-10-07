Harrison’s high-flying TNS will definitely be up for the cup

Cup holders Saints are four points clear at the top of the JD Cymru Premier with a game in hand on second-placed Connah’s Quay Nomads.

The Park Hall side have won seven and drawn the other of their opening eight league matches this season.

TNS head coach Harrison said: “The Welsh Cup’s a very historic cup and we’re very proud to be involved with it.

“It’s something that we’ve got high up on our list of priorities, without a shadow of a doubt.

“From a club point of view – I know players enjoy it as well, and also from a personal point of view – It’s something that we’ll not be going into lightly.

“We’ve had an opportunity to see Chirk on two occasions, so we’ve got a good feeling of how they’re going to play, what they’re going to play, their players, etc, their strengths and weaknesses, so we’ve done our due diligence, as we would a Welsh Premier League game, so we’ve got the utmost respect for them.

“But then it’s up to us now on Saturday to turn up and play.”

Harrison added there will not be any complacency from Saints ahead of facing JD Cymru North side Chirk AAA.

He said: “They’ve got nothing to lose and everything to gain, and it’s the exact opposite for ourselves – we’ve got nothing to gain but everything to lose. If it’s a close game then it will be, well, TNS should do better. If it’s a game where we beat them comfortably then it will be TNS should do that.

“On paper, and clearly that’s probably the way things should be, but we all know football’s not played on paper, and that’s why I think everyone loves football so much.”

“There’s that many opportunities for teams with smaller budgets, smaller resources, to get a one off result.”