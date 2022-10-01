Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In-form TNS notch up seventh league triumph

The New SaintsPublished: Comments

The New Saints added three more points to their tally at the top of the JD Cymru Premier as they beat Newtown 4-1 at Park Hall last night, writes Stuart Dunn.

TNS celebrate against Newtown (Brian Jones/TNS)
TNS celebrate against Newtown (Brian Jones/TNS)

Craig Harrison’s in-form side – who have scored 17 goals in their last three league games – have now won seven consecutive league matches. Saints are five points clear of second-placed Bala Town, who have played one game more, at the top of the table.

TNS took a ninth minute lead, with Declan McManus converting a penalty following a challenge on Danny Davies. Saints doubled their advantage in the 25th minute as defender Davies cut in from the left and curled a fine effort to the top corner of the net.

Goal number three arrived four minutes later from Josh Daniels as the former Shrewsbury Town player headed home a Chris Marriott corner.

Newtown reduced the deficit to 3-1 nine minutes before the break as Louis Robles scored against his former club after rounding goalkeeper Connor Roberts.

McManus went close for Saints early in the second half as Harrison’s side looked for more goals.

Newtown were awarded a 76th minute penalty, but Roberts impressively preserved the home side’s two-goal advantage by saving well from Aaron Williams.

Ben Clark drilled a shot over the bar from the edge of the area for Saints, but the leaders did not have to wait much longer for a fourth goal to arrive with Adrian Cieslewicz on target.

TNS: Roberts, Daniels, Astles, Marriott, D. Davies, Smith (D. Williams), Routledge, Redmond (Clark), Brobbel (Wilson), McManus, Cieslewicz. Subs not used: K. Davies, Baker, Dafydd, Edwards.

The New Saints
Football
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News