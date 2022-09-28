Notification Settings

TNS hit six of the best in win over Flint

Published:

The New Saints made it six wins from seven JD Cymru Premier matches this season with a 6-2 victory over Flint Town United last night.

The New Saints' Declan McManus celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the UEFA Europa Conference League match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Thursday August 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER TNS. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

Goals from Chris Marriott, Adam Wilson and Declan McManus meant Craig Harrison’s side led 3-0 early in the second half.

Flint responded well as Harry Owen and Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro reduced the deficit to 3-2, but then McManus, Leo Smith and Jake Canavan struck for the league leaders. Saints had the boost of an early lead as Marriott whipped an excellent free-kick from outside the penalty area over the defensive wall and into the corner of the net in the fourth minute.

Wilson doubled the advantage in the 36th minutes as the former Newcastle United winger cut in from the right and saw his shot take a deflection on its way in.

Saints stretched their lead to 3-0 early in the second half as McManus was on target with a good finish from close range. Flint cut the deficit just past the hour, Owen heading in from a corner, and then former Shrewsbury Town striker Akpa Akpro converted a penalty.

But Saints added three more goals to make certain of adding three more points to their tally at Park Hall.

McManus headed in a Ryan Brobbel cross to make it 4-2 before Smith, set up by McManus, added a fifth and substitute Canavan made it six for Saints in stoppage time.

TNS: Roberts, D. Davies, Astles (Cieslewicz), Marriott, Daniels, Redmond (Routledge), D. Williams, Smith, J. Williams (Brobbel), McManus (Kirkman), Wilson (Canavan). Subs not used: Baker, Atherton.

