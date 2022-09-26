Craig Harrison backs TNS to learn from Scottish Trophy exit

Craig Harrison

Gary Bowyer’s side, who are fifth in the Scottish Championship, were 3-0 winners in Friday night’s third round tie at Park Hall.

After a goalless first half, two goals in quick succession early in the second half from Cillian Sheridan, a header, and Lyall Cameron’s close range finish put Dundee in a strong position.

Saints pushed for a way back into the game and Dan Williams, the midfielder on loan from Swansea City, forced a good save from visiting goalkeeper Adam Legzdins.

Defender Ryan Astles then went close for the hosts when his header hit the crossbar.

But there was no way through for TNS and Max Anderson added a late third for the visitors.

Harrison said: “It’s fantastic this competition and we were so glad to be back in it. We’ve been probably given the toughest draw we could have got the first game back in it, but we’ll learn from it.

“It will improve you, it will raise the standards, and I thought after the first 10 minutes, the pressure Dundee put on, we had actually raised our game and moved the ball quicker.

“We played in tight areas better and we looked better, so competition and playing against good teams will make us better, and that’s the positives.”

Harrison felt conceding twice early in the second half played a big part in deciding the outcome.

He added: “Dundee started really well the first 10 minutes, but once we got to grips with that and once we got a foothold in the game, I thought the first half we were excellent. I thought it was a really good first-half performance.

“Then, obviously, you concede two goals in a five-minute spell straight after half time against anybody, but such a good team like Dundee, then you’re really, really going to be climbing a mountain, and we did.

“We had a little bit of a spell after that. We get an opportunity at the back post when Ryan Astles has a header that hits the crossbar, and then it’s 2-1 and it’s maybe you’re asking a different question.