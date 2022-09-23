TNS’ SPFL Trophy test has a ‘European feel’ says boss Craig Harrison

TNS after a penalty shootout win in a previous SPFL Trophy campaign (TNSFC)

Craig Harrison, the TNS head coach, says the match has a “European feel to it” as Saints get ready to host a side currently fifth in the Scottish Championship following relegation last season.

Saints, who have become regulars in European competitions, are one of four clubs from outside Scotland competing in this season’s SPFL Trust Trophy.

Fellow JD Cymru Premier side Caernarfon Town, along with Linfield and Cliftonville from Northern Ireland, also feature in the competition.

Dundee are managed by former Blackburn Rovers boss Gary Bowyer and lost 3-2 at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle in their most recent game last weekend.

As he looks ahead to his side facing Dundee in Oswestry, Harrison said: “We’ve done as much due diligence as we can. Yes, it’s got a very European feel to it, which it always has done since the first time we competed in this competition, because we’ve not played against Dundee before, where the other teams domestically everyone knows everybody pretty well inside out in the Cymru Prem.”

On Dundee, tonight’s opponents, Harrison added: “They’ve got obviously very good players, a good manager, experienced manager, and obviously they only got relegated from the Scottish Prem last season, so that’s the standard we’re talking about.”

Saints have enjoyed an impressive start to their JD Cymru Premier season and are four points clear at the top of the table after winning five and drawing the other of their opening six league fixtures.