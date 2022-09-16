Top two clash as TNS look to stay clear

Craig Harrison the head coach manager of The New Saints FC.

Saints, last season’s runaway champions, are a point clear as the division’s early leaders having won four and drawn the other of their opening five league games this campaign.

Second-placed Cardiff Met, tomorrow’s hosts, have also opened the league season well with four wins and one defeat their record.

It represents a promising start for Ryan Jenkins in charge of the South Wales club after he replaced Christian Edwards as manager ahead of this season getting under way.

TNS head coach Craig Harrison said: “They’ve done great, they’ve done brilliant.

“They’ve always been a very well organised, very youthful, fit, organised team.

“They’ve got some very good players as well, so it’s been an opportunity for them to maybe go in a little bit of a different direction.

“Obviously, Christian moving sideways and going to director of football has give an opportunity for Ryan to come in and stamp his opinion and his authority and the way he wants to play on the game.

“Obviously, clearly, results speak for them self – they’ve done very, very well.”

Harrison confirmed the club’s two most recent signings, former Newcastle United winger Adam Wilson and midfielder Dan Williams, who is on loan from Swansea City, would both be in the TNS squad for the game.

“They’ll both be in the squad, so it’s an opportunity for them to come in,” he added.

“Obviously, Adam’s trained with us for a little bit longer than what Dan has, but they’ve both trained this week great, add quality to the session, add variation, and they’ve got different dimensions and different positives to what we already have.”