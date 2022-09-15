Ex-TNS boss links up with Frank Lampard at Everton

Darlington, who served as the Saints manager from 2010 to 2014 and assistant manager between 2015 and 2017, as well as having two stints as first-team coach at Wrexham, is well regarded in the game for his role at the Welsh FA.
He has worked for the FAW for 17 years and has been the head of coach education since 2016 – helping some of Europe’s best players achieve their coaching licenses.
But now he is set for a new role at Goodison Park as the club’s head of academy coaching.
Announcing his departure for Everton on social media, Darlington said: “I’ve been so fortunate to be part of the FAW Trust/FAW for 17 years.
“As a proud Welshman, it’s with a heavy heart, I’ve decided to take on a new challenge.
“During my 17 years, I’ve been very fortunate to work with amazing people who have helped shape Welsh football into what it is today. I’m also honoured and privileged to have worked in two main areas: player development and coach education.
“Coach education was built on strong foundations and has grown from strength to strength. We aspire to be a world class coaching nation and I feel we have moved closer to our destination. I would like to take this opportunity, as I leave my role as head of coach education, at the end of this month, to thank everyone who has contributed over the years. I was always told ‘find a job you love, and you’ll never work a day in your life’ that’s true and that’s working for the FAW.”