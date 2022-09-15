Ex-TNS boss links up with Frank Lampard at Everton

The New Saints director of football Craig Harrison (right) and Carl Darlington (left)

Darlington, who served as the Saints manager from 2010 to 2014 and assistant manager between 2015 and 2017, as well as having two stints as first-team coach at Wrexham, is well regarded in the game for his role at the Welsh FA.

He has worked for the FAW for 17 years and has been the head of coach education since 2016 – helping some of Europe’s best players achieve their coaching licenses.

But now he is set for a new role at Goodison Park as the club’s head of academy coaching.

Announcing his departure for Everton on social media, Darlington said: “I’ve been so fortunate to be part of the FAW Trust/FAW for 17 years.

“As a proud Welshman, it’s with a heavy heart, I’ve decided to take on a new challenge.

“During my 17 years, I’ve been very fortunate to work with amazing people who have helped shape Welsh football into what it is today. I’m also honoured and privileged to have worked in two main areas: player development and coach education.