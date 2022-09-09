‘Perfectionist’ Craig Harrison eyes TNS improvement

Craig Harrison the head coach manager of The New Saints FC.

Last weekend’s 2-0 victory at Pontypridd United, a fourth in a row for Saints, lifted the Oswestry side to the top of the table for the first time this season.

Saints have collected 13 points from a possible 15 from their five league matches, conceding just one goal in the process.

Asked if he’s happy overall with the position so far this season, head coach Craig Harrison said: “Yes, happyish. I think it’s a certain trait of myself, and I think anyone that knows me of any great detail, then they’ll know that I’m almost a perfectionist and I always want more, probably sometimes to the point of where I don’t probably enjoy things as much as what I should because I’m looking at how to improve things.

“We’ve started reasonably well. Obviously, ideally, we’d have one more clean sheet, we’d score more goals and we’d have one more victory instead of the draw, but you can’t please everybody all of the time.

“I’ve been reasonably happy with it. I think probably to date the first half I wasn’t particularly happy with on Saturday.

“I thought we could have done better. We weren’t as good as what we have been, but, like I said, the lads’ attitude and work ethic in training and everything, and the way they’ve conducted themselves in games has been excellent, so that’s something that I can’t complain about.

“I just think we were 10 per cent off on Saturday in the first half. Second half was much, much better, created more opportunities, should have probably scored four or five goals, and I mean good opportunities, not just half opportunities.

“But, yes, overall, reasonably happy. Obviously, not perfect, but what is perfect?”

Harrison added the club’s two latest signings, former Newcastle United winger Adam Wilson and midfielder Dan Williams, who is on loan from Swansea City, have fitted in well with the squad.

He said: “They’re young lads, enthusiastic, good footballers, good pedigree, come from good football clubs, got good history, so they’ve fitted in well.”