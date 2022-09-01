TNS sign Swansea youngster Dan Williams - as Adam Roscrow heads to Bala on loan

NORTH COPYRIGHT MIKE SHERIDAN Adam Roscrow of TNS is fouled bye Kieran Smith of Bala during the JD Cymru Premier League fixture between The New Saints(TNS) and Bala Town at the Venue Stadium(Park Hall) on Saturday, March 6, 2020...Picture credit: Mike Sheridan/Ultrapress..MS2021-057.

The 21-year-old Welshman is yet to play a senior game for the Swans - but has had first team experience in Ireland with Dundalk.

He is the club's only deadline day swoop so far - and adds to the additions made earlier in the window by then boss Anthony Limbrick.

Elsewhere, TNS striker Adam Roscrow has gone on loan to Bala Town.

Roscrow was the club's record signing from AFC Wimbledon but failed to impress at Park Hall and was sent back out on loan to his old club Cardiff Met.

In other Cymru Premier news, Newtown have added another former Shrewsbury Town striker to their ranks in the form of Nigel Aris.

The youngster, who signed for Salop from Watford in 2019, was released by the club in 2022 before signing for Waterford in Ireland.

But the Robins have now added him to their ranks - and he becomes the latest former Salop player to sign at Latham Park.