Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The New Saints go top of Cymru Premier with win over Aberystwyth

The New SaintsPublished: Comments

A Declan McManus thunderbolt sent The New Saints top of the Cymru Premier with a 2-0 victory at Aberystwyth Town.

The New Saints' Declan McManus celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the UEFA Europa Conference League match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Thursday August 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER TNS. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..
The New Saints' Declan McManus celebrates scoring their side's third goal of the game during the UEFA Europa Conference League match at the Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Thursday August 5, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER TNS. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

The Saints were in control throughout the first half, without being able to make the breakthrough.

However, they needed just four minutes of the second period to nudge in front as Ben Clark converted Danny Davies’ cutback.

Last season’s top scorer McManus then stepped up to smash home a 30-yard second seven minutes from time to seal all three points.

Meanwhile, Wrexham’s third straight win moved them up to second in the National League.

The Red Dragons are now just a point behind Chesterfield after downing Gateshead 3-1.

Ben Tozer and Ollie Palmer had the hosts 2-0 ahead inside 10 minutes, before Paul Mullin sealed the result 11 minutes from time after the Heed had pulled one back.

The New Saints
Football
Sport

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News