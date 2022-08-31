The New Saints go top of Cymru Premier with win over Aberystwyth

The Saints were in control throughout the first half, without being able to make the breakthrough.
However, they needed just four minutes of the second period to nudge in front as Ben Clark converted Danny Davies’ cutback.
Last season’s top scorer McManus then stepped up to smash home a 30-yard second seven minutes from time to seal all three points.
Meanwhile, Wrexham’s third straight win moved them up to second in the National League.
The Red Dragons are now just a point behind Chesterfield after downing Gateshead 3-1.
Ben Tozer and Ollie Palmer had the hosts 2-0 ahead inside 10 minutes, before Paul Mullin sealed the result 11 minutes from time after the Heed had pulled one back.