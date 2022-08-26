TNS boss Craig Harrison keen to avenge cup loss and net another three points

Craig Harrison the head coach manager of The New Saints FC.

Before returning to Saints earlier this month to succeed Anthony Limbrick, Harrison was manager of Nomads after previously being assistant to Andy Morrison at the Deeside Stadium.

Harrison enjoyed his first victory back in charge of Saints last weekend when Ryan Brobbel’s late goal proved enough to earn a 1-0 home win over Penybont.

Saints and Connah’s Quay have already met this season, with Nomads, now managed by Neil Gibson, progressing to the next round of the Nathaniel MG Cup on penalties at the Deeside Stadium.

Harrison said: “We’re obviously disappointed with going out on penalties to them two, three weeks ago. We just need to make sure we build on the performance at Newtown, build on the performance against Penybont, and another week’s training down the road.

“We’ve got a bit more into the lads, a bit more of the way how I want to play and how I want to approach games, and go into the game with respect but confidence, which we should do.

“As I’ve said previously before, I’ve got a lot of respect for Connah’s Quay.

“I spent four fantastic years there and played a small part in a successful period and worked with some fantastic people, right the way from the players all the way to the owner, and the coaching staff and manager with Andy.

“It’s definitely a big game. They’ll obviously be wanting to come here and cause an upset and we want to make sure we keep a good record at home and almost put a few wrongs right of the cup game three weeks ago.