Craig Harrison impressed by The New Saints’ hard work and commitment

TNS boss Craig Harrison

Harrison, who returned to Park Hall earlier this month, saw his side have to settle for a point from an opening day 0-0 draw at Newtown in the JD Cymru Premier last Saturday.

He has been impressed with what he’s seen from the club’s players as Saints, last year’s runaway league champions, prepare to face Penybont in Oswestry tomorrow (2.30pm).

“We’ve got a good squad,” said Harrison. "I think the important thing as well is you get to know people over a period of time.

“We’ve got some good lads that are good people as well and want to work hard. I think that’s the big thing as well.

“The commitment levels on the training pitch and on the pitch on Saturday certainly wasn’t questionable - 33, 34 degrees, everyone gave everything they could, and the running stats from the GPS proved that when we came off the pitch and we looked over the weekend, so no complaints about that.

"I think you can’t under estimate having good lads, a good environment, a good dressing room and reliable people, and we’ve got quality players as well.”

As for tomorrow’s visitors, Harrison expects Penybont to head to Park Hall confident after manager Rhys Griffiths led his side to a 2-0 victory over Bala Town last weekend.

“Penybont have been excellent since they've come into the league, since they got promoted,” added Harrison. “Rhys has done a fantastic job.