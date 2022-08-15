The New Saints held at ten man Newtown on opening day

The New Saints v Newtown (Brian Jones)

The Robins, on the back of their European exploits, welcomed the Cymru Premier champions for the second straight season on the opening day.

But they frustrated the Park Hall side, under management of the returning boss Craig Harrison, and picked up a point.

However, despite playing with 10 men for the final half-hour, after Zeli Ismail’s sending off, the Robins number two believes a second-half header from Ryan Sears did cross the line and they could have finished with more.

He said: “We’re pleased with the point with the way it went, having had a player sent off.

“Playing with 10 men against TNS for the last half-hour of a game is always going to be tough, especially in the heat it was tremendous.

“We showed good tactical discipline and deserved a point.

“I couldn’t really see it from where I was but the header in the second half, the players believe it went over the line, so we should have been 1-0 up.

“But we can’t grumble with a point.”

The Robins were reduced to 10 after Ismail kicked the ball away, before being handed a second yellow card for dissent.

McKenzie added: “I didn’t hear from where I was, but Zeli said something to the linesman after a foul on Aaron Williams.

“If he’s said something to the linesman then he deserves to be sent off.

“The booking was doubly stupid and it could have cost us, but the boys dug in and got the point in the end.”

Saints boss Harrison, taking charge of his first game since returning to the club where he became the most successful boss in Cymru Premier history, insisted his side need to raise the standard after being frustrated at Latham Park.

“I think frustrating is the best summary,” said Harrison.

“We passed it well, had lots of pressure but we didn’t quiet make the right decisions in the final third.

“We’re not settling for a point, we’re not happy with it and we are not having that as the standard of where we need to be.

“We’re not a million miles away but we are very disappointed in a point.”

Elsewhere in the Welsh top flight, Aberystwyth Town started the season with a 2-1 win at Airbus UK Broughton.

Cardiff MU were also victorious, 2-0 at home to Connah’s Quay Nomads. Haverfordwest County West edged out Caernarfon Town 1-0 while Flint Town United won by the same score at Pontypridd United.